Three months after a fire and explosion shut down the Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery complex, the city’s Fire Department on Tuesday declared the incident under control and will no longer maintain around-the-clock presence at the site.
Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel said the city’s official designation means that any hazardous materials are contained at the site and everything needed by investigators seeking to determine the cause of the June 21 fire has been recovered.
PES shut down the complex, the largest refinery on the East Coast, and declared bankruptcy following the fire. Much of the 1,100 workforce was let go; a caretaker staff remains employed while clean-up continues.
Thiel said the final clean up of some trace hazardous materials will take about a month. “At this point, it’s a PES matter," he said.
The fire is under investigation by the U.S. Chemical Safety Board, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, and the Fire Marshal’s Office.
The investigations, especially by OSHA, will be critical to determining whether there was any negligence that contributed to the accident, which might impact a potential insurance settlement.
The city’s Refinery Advisory Group, which has conducted a series of hearings about the 1,300-acre site, has scheduled an informal open house Wednesday to provide a final opportunity for the public share suggestions for reopening or repurposing the site. The event is scheduled from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Prep Charter School, 1928 Point Breeze Ave.