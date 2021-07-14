When the COVID pandemic prompted the Great Lockdown of spring 2020, it hollowed out Philadelphia’s city core. Sidewalks that teemed with commuters were eerily empty. Some 115,000 people a day simply failed to materialize, as nine of every 10 center city workers stayed home. Retailers serving all that foot traffic shriveled. Storefronts were boarded up, later decorated with cheery window displays.

Citywide, some 120,000 jobs disappeared, almost overnight. SEPTA trains, buses and trolleys kept running, mostly empty, leaving behind $1 million a day of red ink. Staying home in the suburbs, workers gleefully skipped paying Philadelphia’s wage tax, which siphoned millions of dollars from the city’s chronically stressed budget.

A year later, vaccinations have freed Americans from lockdowns and masks, and life and jobs are returning to the streets of Philadelphia. However, COVID proved that allowing widespread work from home actually works, for both employees and employers. Liberated from stressful commutes, workers had more time for life outside of work. Employers discovered that productivity actually rose and overhead costs could be cut as the need for office space shrinks.

For a city and region that have invested billions of dollars over decades to facilitate commuting, the seismic shift to remote work raises profound questions about the future.

Remote work is here to stay

Much of what’s said about the pandemic is overreaction or hype, says urban affairs expert Richard Florida, “but the one thing that’s real is the shift to remote work.” Pre-pandemic, he says only about 5 percent of all workdays in the U.S. were conducted off-site. Florida expects that share to quadruple, to more than 20 percent.

Signs are already pointing that way. Major center city employer FMC is reopening with an option for at least some workers to apply for a hybrid home-and-office schedule, according to WHYY. Malvern-based asset manager Vanguard Group announced in May that many of its 17,000-plus employees will be able to work from home two days a week.

“COVID fundamentally changed the DNA of work. It’s no longer a place you go. It’s what you do,” says Callie Yost, CEO of Flex Strategy Group, which advises employers on flexible work arrangements. The pandemic accelerated a generational change that she says was well under way as a huge wave of young, tech-savvy, “digital natives” entered the workforce. A lot of business leaders have “muscle memory” of the way it used to be – work as a physical place, says Yost. “That’s colliding with what employees know they can do.”

Workers may quit if they can’t work remotely

Those employees are ready to bail out if employers stick with the old ways. A poll for Bloomberg News found that 39 percent of adults would move on from a job that didn’t offer at least some flexibility in remote work. In Prudential’s pulse of the American Worker Survey, 42 percent shared the same view. Empowered by remote work technology and a tight labor market, many employees are turning that bold talk into action. In June, a Wall Street Journal headline announced, “Forget Going Back to the Office – People Are Just Quitting Instead.”

Tamiera Harris, CEO of Black Career Coach, herself works remotely from Philadelphia with clients across the country. “Remote work is absolutely a positive for our clients,” she says. “It has opened up endless job opportunities all over the United States.”

After surveying 10,000 knowledge workers in the U.S. and five other countries, the think tank Future Forum reported: “Giving employees flexibility in when and where they work is not a perk; it’s a core principle of how a modern company operates.”

But don’t rush to judgment about the changes that remote work will wreak, says Paul Levy, President and CEO of Center City District. “Recognize that we’re barely in recovery from trauma,” he says. “Lots of people got very comfortable not going into the office. Things could look very different 6 months from now.”

There are still a lot of reasons to gather workers in an office – training and orienting new employees, networking, mentoring, and work on group tasks -- even though an individual’s concentrated brainwork may well be better done offsite in a less distracting place.

In Center City, Levy says, “smaller employers are all back. At bigger ones, all the talk is about a return in September,” with many looking at some kind of hybrid home-and-office schedule.

The end of the ‘cubicle farm.’

The Urbanist Florida envisions a future where workers no longer commute into what he calls “a cubicle farm.” Many workers will come in only as needed for face-to-face parts of the job. Going into the office, in Florida’s view, will start to resemble a one-day business trip, including meals that build relationships and perhaps a sampling of evening arts or culture.

Trends on this front are not clear yet, says Katie Martin, senior manager with The Pew Charitable Trusts’ Philadelphia research and policy initiative.

Love the workers you have

It would be a mistake for civic and government leaders to sit back and wait to see how these trends play out, according to Amy Liu, Director of the Brookings Metropolitan Policy Program. “The future city is not a prediction game — it’s a choice,” she wrote in a commentary for Bloomberg City Lab.

Urban expert Florida agrees. He advises Philadelphia and the region “to commit to do a COVID recovery plan” and “get on it.”

In her commentary, Liu said “Cities should structure their economies for the workers they already have — not just to lure new ones.”

Levy would agree. The first priority, he says, is to ensure the city is safe and clean for residents and workers alike. Another key, he says, is good transit. SEPTA has big ambitions – revamp the bus network, overhaul the trolley system, and expand regional rail service. However, it simply doesn’t have the billions needed to do all that and fix its aging infrastructure.

One of Philadelphia’s biggest draws for mobile talent is that it’s still possible to buy a nice house at an affordable price. But last year, home sale prices hit record levels despite the pandemic. The scheduled phaseout of the 10-year tax abatement on new residences prompted a boom in residential building permits last year; what happens next is unclear. More than half of renters struggle to afford their housing, as it costs more than 30 percent of their income, according to Pew’s research.

Philadelphia has some “extraordinary advantages” in the quality of life, according to a recent report from Levy’s group, the Center City District. Among them are “an accessible international airport, strong transit, diverse, affordable and walkable neighborhoods and an abundance of parks” along with widespread opportunities in the arts, education and culture.

Unfortunately, it appears that report’s upbeat view is not so widely shared. Philadelphia has fallen to #118 on the latest U.S. News and World Report’s list of 150 “Best Places to Live.” San Francisco, Seattle and Boston, all made the top 20; Washington, D.C. was 30th. Philadelphia’s ability to recruit millennials seems to have peaked circa 2011 and has fallen since then, according to urbanist Florida’s 2019 report.

In a world where so many high-skilled, highly-paid workers are geographically mobile, there’s intense competition for talent. And it can come from unlikely places.

In Montana, the pandemic turned the vibrant small cities of Butte and Bozeman into “Zoom boomtowns,” and drove housing prices painfully high. In Oklahoma, Tulsa Remote uses private foundation funds to lure remote workers to the city with offers of $10,000 in cash and a network of social and professional support.

For now, workers across the country who leave downtowns are mostly moving out to their own region’s suburbs. While some do leave Philadelphia in search of better schools or a quieter setting, the #1 reason for moving, according to a 2019 report from The Pew Charitable Trusts, is jobs. When these high-paid, high-skill workers go, they take substantial wage tax payments, and disposable income previously spent at city businesses, with them.

The opportunities workers really seek

What talented, creative workers want, Richard Florida told Business Insider, is “the ability to work on great projects, with great people, in great spaces, in a great neighborhood.”

He urges Philadelphia and other cities to keep investing in a stimulating, livable downtown, so it is more than just a funnel for getting commuters in and out. Levy’s group notes that Philadelphia has made great strides on that front -- greater center city’s population has grown 29 percent, almost six times faster than the city as a whole, since 2000.

Philadelphia needs to identify and attract businesses that thrive on face to face contact, Levy says. He also thinks Philadelphia has a huge opportunity to host satellite locations for businesses based in more expensive cities. Given the remote work boom, though, urbanist Florida emphasizes that cities need to compete to attract talented people, more so than trying to lure the companies that might employ them.

How will Philadelphia know it’s keeping up in that competition? Pay attention to the percentage of residents who are college graduates. In the early 2000s, it was only 17 percent, according to Campus Philly, a nonprofit that introduces the region’s college students to the joys of the city and job opportunities with employers. By 2019, the share of Philadelphians with at least a college degree had grown to 31 percent -– better than the Rustbelt cities of Detroit and Cleveland and the sunbelt boomtown of Phoenix, but a far lower percentage than Boston, Washington, Pittsburgh, and even Baltimore.

Pandemic has worsened poverty

Attracting and retaining those highly mobile, high-skilled workers will not bring prosperity for all in Philadelphia. Many residents still endure deep poverty, gun violence, unaffordable, substandard housing, and the fallout from opioid abuse.

“The pandemic is really accentuating a lot of the inequality we’ve seen,” says Florida. In a 2019 report on Philadelphia’s future, he noted the city’s level of inequality is “on par with that of Bolivia and Honduras.”

Philadelphia’s Black and Hispanic residents were far more likely than whites to lose jobs and income during the pandemic, according to Pew’s 2021 State of the City report. Many will face eviction as the national moratorium protecting tenants expires July 31.

“We need strategies to deal with this, and we need them fast and actionable,” says Florida. In his 2019 analysis, he urged Philadelphia to focus on four areas: Ensure housing is affordable, create a more inclusive economy focused on innovation, upgrade low-wage jobs to family sustaining work, and spread prosperity to all areas of the city.

In her Bloomberg commentary, Liu wrote that tackling these kinds of challenges is “not charity or social policy,” it’s fundamental economic sense. “There is market demand,” she noted, “to rebuild better and promote density, walkability, reimagined office districts, easier commutes, and new retail and commercial corridors across all neighborhoods.”

Pew’s 2021 State of the City report asked, “Will Philadelphia be a beneficiary or a victim of the trend toward remote work?”

Answer: TBD -- but the future is there to grasp.

The Future of Work is produced with support from the William Penn Foundation and the Lenfest Institute for Journalism. Editorial content is created independently of the project’s donors.