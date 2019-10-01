Philadelphia Energy Solutions, which paid out $4.6 million in bonuses to executives following a devastating June fire that led to its closure and bankruptcy, wants to pay out a new round of retention awards. But this time it wants to keep the recipients and the bonuses a secret.
PES Holdings LLC asked U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Kevin Gross in Delaware to approve a key employee retention plan, though it wants to keep details of the awards confidential to reduce the “negative impact on employee morale” and also to reduce chances that competitors could use the information to recruit and poach personnel.
The company, whose 335,000-barrel-per-day South Philadelphia facility was the largest refining complex on the East Coast before it closed, filed the request Friday with the Bankruptcy Court. PES laid off most of the company’s 1,100 employees while it works through the Chapter 11 bankruptcy process and looks for a buyer.
“It’s infuriating,” said Ryan O’Callaghan, a spokesman for Steelworkers Local 10-1, which represents refinery workers. “It’s more of the same thievery from PES management. The refinery could be running now. Executives should not profit from their own failures.”
O’Callaghan said the Steelworkers received a 60-day lay-off notice on Tuesday for 17 of the remaining 83 unionized workers who remained at the refinery as “caretakers” after most of the workforce was let go on Aug. 25. He said the workers are assigned to work on the alkylation unit that was destroyed in the fire; clean-up of residual toxic hydrofluoric acid used in alkylation unit is nearly completed.
Representatives of the refinery could not be reached Tuesday.
The refinery took a lot of heat last month after it disclosed it had paid out about $4.6 million in retention bonuses — before its bankruptcy filing — to eight key executives after a devastating June fire closed the giant Schuylkill River refinery complex. The bonuses included a $1.5 million award to Chief Executive Officer Mark Smith.
Experts say companies undergoing bankruptcy sometimes pay retention bonuses to keep key employees in place, because it is difficult to find replacement help who will work for a company with a cloudy future.
The refinery, also known as the “debtors,” said it wanted to keep the details of the bonus plan confidential to protect the privacy of the employees receiving the payments. The information would be disclosed only to the court, the U.S. Trustee, lawyers representing debtor-in-possession lenders and counsel to the committee of unsecured creditors.
“The debtors believe that public disclosure of such information could have a negative impact on employee morale,” the company stated. In addition, PES fears its competitors “could use the information to the debtors’ detriment by, among other things, recruiting debtors’ personnel and poaching key employees.”
The company argued that the information is, “without question, competitively sensitive, and its disclosure has potential to cause 'commercial injury’ to the debtors.”
The court is scheduled to consider the request, among others, at an Oct. 18 hearing in Wilmington.