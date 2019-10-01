O’Callaghan said the Steelworkers received a 60-day lay-off notice on Tuesday for 17 of the remaining 83 unionized workers who remained at the refinery as “caretakers” after most of the workforce was let go on Aug. 25. He said the workers are assigned to work on the alkylation unit that was destroyed in the fire; clean-up of residual toxic hydrofluoric acid used in alkylation unit is nearly completed.