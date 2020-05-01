Dougherty’s pending federal charges of bribing a city councilmember and misusing union money have also been delayed by the coronavirus. In the indictment, federal prosecutors say Dougherty crossed the line in his fight against nonunion labor by using his political influence to get L&I to shut down nonunion construction work, including once at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. Dougherty says members of his union and others often report code violations by contractors but has denied illegally influencing L&I.