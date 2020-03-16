Beattie is doing some of his own infectious-disease consulting long-distance, under the growing travel restrictions. He warns that workers from home should expect that the boss has many ways to measure productivity, or at least their attention. If you share company software or equipment, “there are ways to monitor IP addresses and how long people are not only connected but actually pushing keys,” he says. “There’s no way you can avoid being monitored, if the company wants to monitor you.”