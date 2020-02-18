Propper developed an earlier generation of Dropps pods with his mother, Leonora Propper Schwartz , in 2005, under the brand Cot’nWash Inc. Its pods were sold at Bed, Bath & Beyond stores and tested at Whole Foods Markets and Walmart stores. But by 2009, the mass manufacturers that Propper calls “Big Laundry” had begun stocking brand-name pod boxes in supermarkets, and Dropps was squeezed off store shelves.