Shares of Merck and Glaxo, two of the largest drugmakers, slipped in early trading Wednesday after the companies used their year-end earnings reports to announce plans to split some of their slower-growing businesses, so they can concentrate on more-profitable products such as cancer drugs and vaccines.
Merck plans to spin off its women’s health, “trusted legacy brands” and biosimilar products group into a new company, chief executive Kenneth C. Frazier told investors. The new company will employ up to 11,000, mostly from current staff at Merck and MSD (the company’s name overseas), said spokeswoman Pamela Eisele.
The company hasn’t named all the products and facilities that would be spun off. Sales of the two lead products in the company’s Women’s Health unit varied in 2019: Merck’s NuvaRing birth control inserts declined, while Nexplanon birth control implants rose.
Kenilworth, N.J.-based Merck, which employs over 12,000 at its Pennsylvania labs, manufacturing centers and offices including its complex in West Point, Montgomery County, posted 2019 sales of $46.8 billion, up 11 percent from the year before (adjusted for foreign exchange).
Cancer drug Keytruda accounted for all the company’s growth and nearly one-fourth of Merck’s total sales — $11.1 billion, up 55 percent from the year before. Merck says the manufactured antibody has recently been approved to fight additional cancers, including certain bladder cancers in the Untied States, kidney cancers in Japan, lung cancers in China and head and neck cancers in Europe.
Total Merck profits for the year rose to $9.8 billion, from $6.2 billion a year earlier, and would have been more without charges for the acquisition of Texas-based cancer drug developer Peloton Therapeutics and a writedown in the value of skin infection drug Sivextro.
U.K.-based GlaxoSmithKline, which employs more than 5,000 in the Philadelphia area at its Collegeville research and development labs, King of Prussia factory and South Philadelphia marketing and sales base, is setting up a two-year plan for spinning off its Consumer Healthcare unit, chief executive Emma Walmsley said in a statement.
Glaxo reported earnings of $9 billion on sales of $44 billion last year. Those profits were up 23 percent over last year (12 percent on a per-share basis), with sales up 8 percent (after adjusting for currency changes).
Consumer Healthcare, which accounts for around 30 percent of GSK’s sales, grew 2 percent last year after discounting the impact of acquisitions and divestitures — faster than GSK’s larger Pharmaceuticals division, but not as fast as GSK’s Vaccines unit, which has been boosted by rising sales of Glaxo’s shingles and meningitis vaccines.
Under pressure from investors to boost profits, drug companies have followed chemical companies like Wilmington-based DuPont Co. in selling, spinning off or taking public slow-growing product lines and low-profit commodities. Results aren’t always encouraging — at least for the castoffs: Over the past year, the S&P U.S. IPO and Spin-Off Index has returned about half the stock performance of the S&P 500.