The planned bonds, to be issued like other large private projects in the region through the Chester County Industrial Development Authority, would not include funding for building the new conservatory. That would become the target of a second, larger fundraising: Moody’s estimates “up to $150 million of potential additional new debt," which would bring total new borrowing, at near-record low interest rates, to more than twice the size of Longwood’s last major initiative, the renovation, replacement and expansion of hundreds of fountains in the space between the main conservancy building and the Chimes Tower at the south end of the property.