Founder Vernon W. Hill II of Moorestown, N.J. will be replaced as chairman of Metro Bank Plc, the upstart U.K. bank he started ten years ago, the company said this morning, after reporting sharp drops in profits and deposits for the first half of 2019.
Shares of the bank fell to £4 in Thursday trading on word of Hill’s departure and the poor results, down 90 percent from Metro’s peak value in March 2018 and a fraction of the 22 pounds it commanded when it went public in 2016, after earlier financing by Anglo-American investors including real estate mogul Richard LeFrak and hedge fund billionaire Steven A. Cohen.
As recently as July 12, Hill, 73, had told reporters he had no plans to step aside as head of the bank that promised to energize the staid cartel of British retail lenders. But a search for his replacement is now underway, and Hill will only remain chairman "until a successor is appointed,” the bank said. He will retain the titles of president and board member after he is no longer chairman.
The bank also announced it is adding new leaders, including former Bank of Ireland executive Michael Torpey as director, Daniel Frumkin as “chief transformation officer” in charge of cost-cutting, and Cheryl Newton as chief information officer.
Chief executive officer Craig Donaldson called it “a challenging first half for the bank" in a statement. Metro bank deposits fell to £13.7 billion as of June 30, down from £15.6 billion in December, before the bank revealed it had misclassified almost £1 billion in troubled loans and had to raise new capital to appease regulators and guard against losses.
Metro says some corporate clients responded by withdrawing their deposits, blaming what Donaldson called “intense speculation” over how regulators would respond to the accounting trouble. Metro says the trend has reversed, with customers opening more new accounts and adding accounts since May. Profits also fell, to £3.4 billion for the first half, from £20.8 billion a year earlier. Fee income and loans increased, and Donaldson and Hill in their statements expressed optimism Metro is growing again.
Hill based Metro on his former Mount Laurel-based Commerce Bancorp, whose model of scrubbed, glass-walled branches speeding customers through their business attracted fans in metro Philadelphia, New York and Washington and forced competing banks to improve their services, before he was forced out in 2007 and the company sold to TD Bank the next year.
Hill left after regulators stopped approving new Commerce branches. They had challenged Hill’s practice of using his family’s site location, design and title services as Commerce’s preferred providers. Wife Shirley Hill’s company, InterArch, was closely integrated to Hill’s rapid expansion plans. But Metro said in public filings earlier this year that it has cut ties to InterArch.
Hill remains chairman of Philadelphia-based Republic Bank, which has opened a string of Commerce-style branches in the city’s suburbs since he took the top board job and increased his investment in parent Republic First Bancorp two years ago, at a time when the region’s dominant banks, including Wells Fargo, PNC and TD, have been closing offices as more customers do their banking online.
On July 3, Hill opened Republic’s first branch in New York, echoing Commerce’s move to that city nearly 20 years ago, though Donald Trump, Hill’s sometime golf buddy and a featured speaker at the earlier opening, was absent this time.
Despite its rapid recent growth, Republic’s First share price has lagged, trading today at $4.62, half its Oct. 2017 peak price.
Hill is also chairman of Fetch, which operates the Newtown Square-based PetPlan pet insurance service, where Hill and other directors are locked in a legal struggle against the company’s ousted founders, his former proteges Chris and Natasha Ashton. He and his wife Shirley also own Seguso Vetri D’Arte, a glassworks in Venice’s historic Murano district.