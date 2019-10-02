“I’ve been with Petplan since my dog was 5,” Kach wrote in an email to The Inquirer. He said he “religiously” renewed a plan covering 90% of vet bills — “no limit” — and a $200 deductible per condition. But after his dog, Rocco, turned 3 and was diagnosed with bladder cancer, “to my surprise” the company limited payouts for Rocco to $15,000 a year, cut payments to 80%, and increased the deductible to $350.