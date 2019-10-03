"They felt beat up by the city,” the councilman said. “They said, ‘When we call, the police don’t come. But when someone else calls and tells them to enforce the closing ordinance, they are here in a second, make our customers leave without their food, even if they already paid, and they give us a $2,000 fine. There was a lot of hesitation to work with the police.” He said that should become easier now.