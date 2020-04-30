The outcry when more than 100 stock-market-listed companies got “forgivable” Paycheck Protection Program bank loans through the U.S. Small Business Administration, while hundreds of thousands of smaller firms so far have not, has pushed firms such as AutoNation, Ruth’s Chris Steak House and Yardley-based Optinose to give the money back.

But similar publicly-traded companies are braving the Treasury Department’s May 7 deadline to return the funds or face possible penalties.