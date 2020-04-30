The outcry when more than 100 stock-market-listed companies got “forgivable” Paycheck Protection Program bank loans through the U.S. Small Business Administration, while hundreds of thousands of smaller firms so far have not, has pushed firms such as AutoNation, Ruth’s Chris Steak House and Yardley-based Optinose to give the money back.
But similar publicly-traded companies are braving the Treasury Department’s May 7 deadline to return the funds or face possible penalties.
They figure they, too, were hurt by the coronavirus-driven shutdowns — they have furloughed workers and seek new ways to reach customers. They say they should also qualify for aid, so long as they meet the requirement to use the money to keep their people working.
Horsham-based Strata Skin got its $2.2 million PPP approval from Philadelphia-based Republic Bank. Chief executive Dolev Rafaeli says he rushed to the Philadelphia lender after his usual bank, Philadelphia-based Wells Fargo, was unable to get his application through the SBA registration process, which favors small lenders.
“We are the right kind of business for PPP," said Rafaeli. “We are extremely grateful. This means we will be here when patients need us.”
Strata Skin makes XTRAC-brand lasers and VTRAC lamps used to treat psoriasis, eczema and other conditions without drugs. It builds the machines in California and has installed 822 in doctors’ offices at no charge, getting paid when patients use them —which many cannot, as long as doctors’ offices are closed to routine visits due to the coronavirus lockdown.
The company lost $3 million on sales of $30 million last year and had $8 million in cash at year end.
Strata has furloughed many of its 114 employees and stopped paying $333,000 in compensation to Rafaeli and other managers while the shutdowns last.
With the PPP money, Rafaeli is preparing to put staff back to work, supporting client doctors as more states allow medical offices to reopen. "We are at 800 clinics that employ 8,000 people and serve 50,000 patients. A lot of them are suffering, " he told me. “This is a lifeline.”
Malvern-based Neuronetics, which makes NeuroStar magnetic devices used in doctors’ offices to alleviate depression, told shareholders it received a $6 million PPP loan on April 21 from California-based Silicon Valley Bank.
Under CEO Stephen Thacher, Neuronetics raised $93 million in a 2018 initial public stock offering (IPO). Since then, sales are up, but it has spent money even faster to build up the business. Losses totaled $30 million last year.
Investors haven’t been too hopeful lately: Neuronetics has lost 90 percent of its initial stock value, dropping from around $25 to $2.50 a share. That didn’t stop the board from paying Thacher $3.3 million in stock and cash last year. Neuronetics announced Thacher’s departure in February, but it has agreed to continue his $535,000 base salary, plus benefits, this year.
Nor is the company out of funds: at year-end Neuronetics reported $77 million in cash, against $34 million in short- and long-term debt.
Neuronetics employed 235 at year’s end, but on April 8 — the first week of PPP applications —- the company announced it was cutting a “significant” part of its operations to reduce costs, and would shave yearly expenses by $28 million, or 36 percent.
After these cuts, and with all that cash on hand, why does it still need $6 million to survive coronavirus for the next two months? And will it use the money to rehire laid-off workers, or for those left?
Chelsey Manko, a spokeswoman, says Neuronetics will have more to say about its finances and its PPP loan when it reports earnings May 5.
As the Inquirer have reported, small banks like Republic, Parke and Mid-Penn can boast of getting most of their customers approved for PPP loans —- while giants like Wells Fargo, JPMorgan and Bank of America still have many thousands of unapproved applications.
Whose fault is that? When SBA began registering applications for $310 billion in new PPP loans starting Monday, the agency’s new electronic applications system jammed, as it did with the original $350 billion earlier this month.
SBA responded with a manual system limiting each bank to a few hundred applications per hour. That worked for the community and regional banks that still do a lot of lending in the Great Plains states and areas like central Pennsylvania.
But it appears to have forced a big backlog at giant banks like New York-based JPMorgan, California-based Bank of America and North Carolina-based Wells Fargo, which dominate lending in big coastal cities and large metro areas. The fix for the glitch put those borrowers at a big disadvantage.
Bank of America has so far collected 256,000 PPP applications, but SBA has only processed 15,000 for approval, bank spokeswoman Carla Molina told me.
At the present pace, it is likely SBA will run out of money long before big bank customers’ applications have gotten through the government’s system. Which is bad news for small businesses in Philadelphia, New York, California and other areas where big banks are dominant lenders.