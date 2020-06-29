Ideanomics had been what traders call a “penny stock,” because its value has been less than $1 for most of this year. But after the New York company made a flurry of announcements that it had arranged to sell electric car systems in China and was making other asset purchases and sales, its stock was picked up by Robinhood users, and a surge of “buy” orders drove its shares above $3 for the first time since 2018.