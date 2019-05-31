Philadelphia’s SEPTA has instead struggled with persuading riders to buy a separate Key Card, whose promises and problems are well documented - latest from Inquirer’s Jason Laughlin here. That card resembles the Omni Card New York rolled out in the mid-2010s and now plans to phase out as credit card banks rapidly increase the number of tap-and-pay cards and more smartphone users adopt GooglePay, ApplePay, SamsungPay, and other services that can also be used on the new New York transit terminals.