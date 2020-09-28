In the call, Goncalves was very positive about the unions, noting that besides steelworkers, the plants also have machinists and UAW members, whom he described as cooperative and possessing the skills to improve products and boost sales. But the CEO also said he hoped to cut total expenses by $50 million in 2021 and another $100 million by the end of 2022, and will review each newly-acquired facility before deciding whether to invest.