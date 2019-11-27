Union Packaging, for 20 years a rare Philadelphia-area manufacturing success story, is shutting down, owner Michael Pearson said.
The packaging company, based just across the city line in Yeadon, Delaware County, was sold in May to LBP Manufacturing, a unit of Chicago’s Pritzker Group, which Pearson said had expected to give workers expanded opportunities. But LBP has since consolidated and sold Union’s business with other packaging units, and the work will be consolidated in Richmond, Va., idling the last of 80 workers who were at the plant when Pearson sold, Pearson said in an interview.
Pearson said he’d paid off a $3.5 million U.S. Small Business Administration-backed loan from the former National Penn Bank, but he had found the area’s surviving banks unwilling to provide the kind of flexible financing a growing packaging business needs. He said he had hoped to expand the business, and was at one point close to relocating to Camden but was unable to come to terms.
He said the city Commerce Department had tried but was unable to find a larger location.
“Finding a building and doing that relocation became so difficult," Pearson said. "It was hard to really get traction.”
Pearson said his brand of “social entrepreneurship is difficult to maintain. You want to expand, and you need capitalization. But friendly capital becomes much tougher to come by. They want to fit you into their typical way of finance, which doesn’t empower workers."
Pearson expects former Union staff will move to rival plants such as Tevo Packaging in Bensalem, Bucks County.
For his part, Pearson said he’s been working with Philadelphia-based IronStone Real Estate Partners, which redeveloped the former Medical College of Pennsylvania property in East Falls and is arranging to redevelop the former Provident Mutual Life Insurance Co. campus in West Philadelphia.
“We are closing on Provident on Dec. 19,” he said. “We will have 2,000 people working there eventually.” Core tenants will include Philadelphia Health Management Corp. and Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.