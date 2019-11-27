The packaging company, based just across the city line in Yeadon, Delaware County, was sold in May to LBP Manufacturing, a unit of Chicago’s Pritzker Group, which Pearson said had expected to give workers expanded opportunities. But LBP has since consolidated and sold Union’s business with other packaging units, and the work will be consolidated in Richmond, Va., idling the last of 80 workers who were at the plant when Pearson sold, Pearson said in an interview.