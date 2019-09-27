Unisys, formed in 1986 by the merger of the former Burroughs and Sperry Univac, is among the shrunken U.S. companies stuck with large pension obligations from when it employed more people. The company had estimated its 2020 U.S. qualified defined-benefit plan liability at $249 million next year, a large payment for a company whose annual revenues are under $3 billion. Future contributions range around $200 million a year from 2021 through 2024 and sharply dropping off after that.