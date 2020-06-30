“We invented virtual payments at Ecount. We got a patent for the stored-value card, and we were the first to issue an electronic ‘card’ account not associated with a piece of plastic, and the first to do electronic payments person-to-person,” says Matt Gillin, now CEO at Relay Network in Radnor. Relay, a 50-person firm, sends text messages to customers and employees of Comcast, Verizon, the Blue Cross insurers and many other large companies.