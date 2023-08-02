I worked out at the new PHL gym. Here’s what it’s like.

Last month Philadelphia International Airport opened a fully equipped gym that travelers can head to after clearing security. What’s the allure of sweating on a treadmill before catching a flight?

In the spirit of immersive journalism, I packed a bag and headed to Terminal F to find out.

Cynthia Sandall and Ty Manegold thought up the idea for ROAM Fitness, the start-up company behind the gym, while in graduate school at the University of Oregon in 2014. They launched their first gym in 2017 at the Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport and on July 10 opened their second location in Philadelphia.

The gym is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day, and a $25 day pass will get customers access to the gym, showers, and complimentary rental workout clothes and shoes.

Last week, Sandall agreed to meet me at Terminal E to walk through security together. Travelers interested in using the gym can access ROAM Fitness by going through security at any airport gate and making their way by foot or bus to Terminal F.

As we walked, she explained the mission of the gym.

“It’s not supposed to be an elite exclusive experience like the lounges can feel sometimes,” she said. “It’s supposed to be accessible to everyone.”

Because of that, the company has prioritized being on the gate level of PHL instead of on a mezzanine, which can feel too fancy or unapproachable.

Checking in and changing

When we arrived at ROAM, I headed to the front desk to get some rental clothing and sneakers and was handed a waiver to review and sign. While the staff member picked out my outfit, they asked if I’d like different sizes for the black shirt, sports bra, and leggings. They get a high mark for how they handled the sensitive question of sizing. All bodies are shaped differently, and it’s nice to be given the option to mix and match sizes.

With the apparel picked out, I was shown to one of four private bathrooms to change. I couldn’t find an empty hook to hang my bag and coat, so I dumped them on the floor. Maybe people leave things in the lockers beforehand, I thought.

The Lululemon leggings felt buttery-smooth, the shirt and sports bra fit well, and the Brooks sneakers looked as if they’d never been worn. (If you need socks, you’ll have to purchase them in the small store by the front desk. Luckily I was wearing socks, but I imagine travelers in the summer wearing sandals might not be as lucky.)

I left my bag in one of the eight available lockers near the front desk and created a four-digit pin to lock and unlock it. The locker was spacious enough for my small tote bag and included an outlet to charge electronics while you work out. Large luggage that doesn’t fit inside can be left in front of the lockers and staff will keep an eye on it.

Working out at PHL

The gym is around 1,500 square feet and includes weights, treadmills, bikes, an elliptical, rower, and a mirror from Lululemon with on-demand workouts.

I tried out the manual treadmill for a few minutes and quickly realized why real runners might love the nonmotorized equipment. It goes very fast. You’re the one controlling the speed with your feet so you need to be cautious of how quickly you start out.

I moved over to the more traditional treadmill where I ran for a short while. The music playing from the speakers in the ceiling was motivating and upbeat. The staff usually cycles between Pandora stations, says Sandall. As I stared at the screen inside the gym that tracks gate announcements, I pretended I was waiting on a flight to Chicago that had been delayed for 47 mins.

Then, I headed to the weight room. I don’t typically do arm workouts but for the sake of journalism I grabbed the smallest weights I could find and acted like I knew what I was doing as I lifted my arms up and down.

I decided it was time to stretch. A man was using weights in the small area for mat exercises and promptly moved over to another area of the gym once I arrived. I don’t know if he was done or if he wanted to give me some room, but it felt like a tight space for just two people — especially as I stretched out on a foam roller.

Shower

Saunas make me dizzy and anxious, so I skipped the infrared sauna and headed straight to the showers.

I was a few minutes late to my 15-minute shower reservation at noon but there was no wait. (Customers book their time slot upon check-in.) I got assigned to a shower that was being cleaned, so I ended up in another one instead. Staff are on hand around the clock to clean the bathrooms between each reservation, and one of the four showers has a seat that can be folded down to make it accessible for people in wheelchairs.

The bathrooms have towels, razors, Q-tips, mouthwash, and toothbrushes. There is also hand soap and body lotion by the sink, and shampoo, conditioner, and body wash in the showers. The Malin + Goetz peppermint shampoo filled the shower with a refreshing scent, and for a moment I forgot I was at the airport and imagined I was in a nice hotel bathroom.

I got dressed and dropped off my rental clothing and wet towel in a basket and towel bin directly outside the bathroom by a vanity area. There is a large mirror and a counter with complimentary spray deodorant, hair ties, tampons, shaving cream, and a hair dryer.

If gym-goers choose to use their own workout clothes, ROAM will vacuum seal the sweaty stuff into a small pouch for easy travel.

Overall impressions

Rental apparel: 💪💪💪 The ability to rent clothing and shoes is a game changer. No need to come prepared to get a workout in at the airport. The clothing and sneakers felt clean and fairly new. If the gym can keep up that standard in the months to come as the clothes get more worn, they’ll have figured out the hard part.

Gym equipment: 💪💪💪 The machines worked well and are from trusted brand names such as Lululemon, Technogym, and TrueForm.

Lockers: 💪💪 The lockers were easy to use, and the outlet is a great addition. Had I come with a large carry-on, I’m not sure how comfortable I would feel leaving it in front of the lockers only supervised by staff.

Cleanliness: 💪💪💪 The shower stalls felt clean, and staff was on hand to clean bathrooms after every shower. There were also wet wipes in the gym for users to wipe down equipment after using it.

Showers: 💪💪 The shampoo and conditioner felt luxurious, and the bathrooms felt spacious. If only they had a few hooks not already in use by towels to hang up bags and coats, they would be great.

Environment: 💪💪The music was motivating, and the staff was friendly. The space is on the small side, and it could potentially feel crammed with too many people.

Value: 💪💪💪 $25 felt like a bargain for a day pass that includes gym access, a shower, complimentary rental clothing, and the use of toiletries.