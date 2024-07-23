Some workers at Philadelphia airport haven’t been paid the wages they’re owed, says union

Airport workers and representatives of their union, Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 32BJ, rallied Tuesday at Philadelphia International Airport demanding back wages for workers amid their contract negotiations.

In January the city’s prevailing wage increase went into effect for the year, which meant the airport workers would go from earning $15.71 to $17.20 an hour, as well as receive an additional $4.98 for workers health insurance, according to the union. Many workers have still not seen those increased wages, they say.

“Today we’re here to tell these contractors that they’re not above the law,” said Daisy Cruz, Mid Atlantic 1201 District Leader for 32BJ SEIU, addressing the crowd to loud cheers and applause.

32BJ SEIU currently represents approximately 900 workers that are employed at the airport who have not received the new wage, they say. Workers represented by the union, which include wheelchair agents and baggage handlers, are not employed directly by the airlines or the airport. They work for contractors.

None of the five contractors that the union is currently negotiating a new contract with have paid the new wages, according to the union, although it is unclear when the contractors were informed of the new wages by the city, they say. According to the union, some contractors only heard about the new rate last month.

“Employers have indicated a willingness to grant the increase going forward but are refusing to abide by the city’s mandate to retroactively pay workers the additional wage increase,” reads a statement from the union this week.

32BJ SEIU did not confirm the name of the contractors. The city did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Some 35 people stood outside Terminal B around 10 a.m. chanting “if we don’t get it” to a response of “shut it down.” They stood in front of a poster that read “people over profits” and included the faces of union member airport workers. By 10:30 a.m., the group had grown to about 50, and workers held up posters with a detailed breakdown of what they claim is owed to individual employees. Above them, inside the terminal on the overpass bridge, some travelers looked on as they stood in line with their suitcases.

Councilmember Isaiah Thomas, also in attendance on Tuesday, spoke about how airport workers were considered essential workers during the pandemic and questioned whether some people had forgotten that.

“I hear a lot of people say that you don’t deserve back pay. I hear a lot of people say you don’t deserve a raise ... Are y’all not essential anymore?” Thomas asked the crowd. He raised the importance of tourism for the city of Philadelphia.

The airport worker’s current four-year contract expires July 31. Negotiations began about two months ago with contractors, Cruz said. Workers are seeking additional health and safety protocols for those who are employed in the cargo area of the airport, more vacation time, as well as increasing the minimum hours that workers are employed in order to tackle staffing issues.