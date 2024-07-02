Piasecki to hire hundreds for Chinook-based helicopter upgrades in Coatesville

Around 200 of the workers Piasecki Aircraft Corp. plans to hire at its new “Heliplex” in the former Sikorsky factory near G.O. Carlson Airport will rebuild Vietnam-era Chinook helicopters for military and civilian use by the U.S. and allied nations, chief executive John W. Piasecki said Tuesday. He spoke at a luncheon to announce the venture at the plant in Sadsbury Township, near Coatesville, Chester County.

The work will be done in partnership with Columbia Helicopters of Aurora, Oregon, which plans a similar number of hires, said Columbia chief executive Dave Balevic, who joined Piasecki, U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D., Pa., and other officials at the event.

Piasecki so far has hired 31 engineers and technicians at Coatesville since agreeing to buy the facility last year. The company expects to eventually employ at least 400, including those who will work on the Chinook upgrades.

Piasecki said the Russia-Ukraine war had prompted “new demand from our allies” for heavy-lift helicopters.

Aging Russian-built helicopters in the arsenals of former Soviet-allied states “can’t operate because of the lack of parts, due to Ukrainian War sanctions,” Piasecki added. “This has opened a window for Columbia and Piasecki to re-establish” a program to update those helicopters.

He said Casey and other Pennsylvania representatives in Congress had pressed the military to support new helicopter research and help allies buy U.S.-made helicopters. Casey said military industries are important to U.S. national security and manufacturing employment.

The updated helicopters, Columbia Model 107-III, will include more powerful engines, glass cockpits, improved autopilot, rotor and fuel systems.

Piasecki will remove old transmissions, rotors and other components, ship them to Oregon for refurbishment, and install new wire and cockpit systems, along with the refurbished equipment, then paint and test the upgraded helicopters, including flight testing.

The move comes as Boeing’s heavy-lift helicopter division, which makes Chinooks at plants in Ridley Park, Delaware County and in Arizona, has been lobbying for more military orders to keep from closing its Chinook and Osprey production lines.

Boeing’s design unit, Piasecki, the Leonardo helicopter factory in Northeast Philadelphia, and other helicopter and parts makers have been lobbying for government contracts to build unmanned, electric and hydrogen-powered aircraft as drone warfare has threatened to make a lot of U.S. and foreign military equipment obsolete and sparked interest, and U.S. funding, for new designs.

The companies have a shared history. Piasecki Aircraft was founded by Philadelphia-born Frank Piasecki, a University of Pennsylvania and New York University grad who started building helicopters for the U.S. Navy during World War II, and is still controlled by family members.

His team designed the Chinook as a dual-rotor heavy-living aircraft, which Boeing purchased in 1960 and built for use in the Vietnam War, first at Piasecki’s former Vertol plant in Prospect Park, Delaware County, then at the current Ridley Park complex between the Delaware River and I-95. That plant now employs around 3,500 and continues to update Chinooks for the Army, Air Force, Special Forces, and allied militaries.

Columbia founder Wes Lematta bought surplus Chinooks, built by Boeing in Delaware County as the U.S. scaled down forces in Vietnam in the early 1970s. Columbia eventually licensed what it calls the Model 107 line of helicopters based on Boeing’s Chinook airframe. Scores of old Chinooks are stored at an Air Force base in Arizona and are available to upgrade, according to Columbia.

That company operated six Model 107-II helicopters for the U.S. in Afghanistan, and has also sold and serviced the helicopters for use in the Philippines, South Korea and Switzerland, Balevic said. But production of those helicopters had trailed in recent years, before the recent interest.

Piasecki and Balevic said their partnership will build a new Model 107-III helicopter. “We will transform the heavy-lift helicopter industry worldwide,” Balevic said, promising “more fuel efficient, powerful and robust” aircraft “for decades to come.”

Piasecki said last year that it hoped to eventually employ 400 in all at the 219,000-square-foot Heliplex near Coatesville, while keeping its Essington headquarters and development center open as well.

The Columbia project will account for about half of the projected staff. Piasecki also presented models of alternate-fuel and training aircraft it has been working on and hopes to build at the Heliplex.