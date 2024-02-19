Sick of hitting potholes? More than 40 Pa. highways will get repairs this week.
PennDot uses over 20,000 tons of asphalt to repair potholes each year.
Potholes in the Philadelphia region are getting fixed this week.
The repair work, being carried out by PennDot, will take place on over 40 state highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia Counties, the agency announced Friday. In order to work on deteriorated pavement, travel lanes will be restricted, and the agency advises drivers to slow down in work areas.
This year, PennDot has used over 799 tons of asphalt for pothole repairs in the five-county Philadelphia region since January. The agency uses over 20,000 tons of asphalt to repair potholes each year.
Potholes can be caused by precipitation and freezing temperatures, Chelsea Lacey-Mabe, a PennDot spokesperson told The Inquirer in 2019. When moisture seeps into cracks in the road and then freezes, that expansion of water can provoke movement of the gravel. As cars drive over that area, the surface of the road can crumble.
Last year, PennDot repaired or replaced 119 bridges and improved 571 miles of road in the five-county Philadelphia region. Because of the mild winter, the agency had more money left over from its winter budget for additional road repairs on top of its already scheduled maintenance projects. In March 2023, the agency had spent $9,167,519 of its $26 million that was allocated for the five-county area of Philadelphia for that winter season.
How to report a pothole
In Philadelphia, potholes can be reported by calling 311 or submitting an online form to the city. Once the service request has been submitted, progress on the issue can be tracked online by using a service request number.
Potholes and other road condition issues on state roads can be reported to PennDot by calling 1-800-FIX-ROAD or filling out a form online at the agency’s website.
Where repair work will take place
Philadelphia County
I-95 and associated ramps
I-76 (Schuylkill Expressway) and associated ramps
I-676 (Vine Street Expressway) and associated ramps
Route 63 (Woodhaven Road) and associated ramps
Montgomery County
U.S. 202 and associated ramps in Upper Merion and Bridgeport
U.S. 422 and associated ramps in Upper Merion, Lower Pottsgrove, Limerick, Upper Providence, and Lower Providence
Route 100 in Pottstown Borough, Upper Pottsgrove, and Douglas
Delaware County
U.S. 1 (Media Bypass) in Marple, Upper Providence, and Middletown
U.S. 202 (Wilmington Pike) in Chadds Ford and Concord
U.S. 322 (Conchester Highway) in Concord, Bethel, and Upper Chichester
Route 3 (West Chester Pike) in Upper Darby
Route 252 (Providence Road) in Media
Route 291 (Industrial Highway) in Ridley and Tinicum
Route 352 (Middletown Road) in Middletown, Brookhaven and Parkside
Chelsea Road in Bethel and Upper Chichester
Baltimore Pike in Media
Bishop Avenue in Springfield.
Bryn Mawr Avenue in Radnor
Haverford Avenue in Haverford
Karakung Drive in Haverford
Concord Road in Concord and Aston
Duttonmill Road in Aston, Middletown, and Brookhaven
Orange Street in Media
Garnettmine Road in Bethel
Bucks County
Route 611 (Easton Road) in Plumstead and Bedminster
Bristol Road in Warrington and Warminster
Butler Avenue in New Britain Township, Chalfont, and Doylestown
Easton Road in Plumstead
Kellers Church Road in Plumstead and Bedminster
Mearns Road in Warwick and Warminster
Street Road in Warrington
Chester County
U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) in New Garden and Kennett
U.S. 30 (Coatesville-Downingtown Bypass) in Sadsbury, Valley, Caln, and East Caln
U.S. 30 (Lancaster Avenue) in East Whiteland and Easttown
U.S. 322 (Downingtown Pike) in East Brandywine, West Brandywine, and Caln
Route 10 (Octorara Trail/Compass Road) in West Sadsbury and Caln
Route 23 (Ridge Road) in East Vincent and East Coventry
Route 41 (Gap Newport Pike) in Londonderry
Route 724 (Schuylkill Road) in East Vincent and East Coventry
Boot Road in East Goshen, West Goshen, and West Whiteland
Corby Road in Penn
Old Eagle School Road in Tredyffrin
Springton Road in West Brandywine and Wallace