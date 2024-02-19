Skip to content
Business
Link copied to clipboard

Sick of hitting potholes? More than 40 Pa. highways will get repairs this week.

PennDot uses over 20,000 tons of asphalt to repair potholes each year.

A pothole on S. 34th St. just a few feet north of Grays Ferry Ave. PennDot is beginning repair work on pot holes in the days ahead.
A pothole on S. 34th St. just a few feet north of Grays Ferry Ave. PennDot is beginning repair work on pot holes in the days ahead.Read moreELIZABETH ROBERTSON / Staff Photographer

Potholes in the Philadelphia region are getting fixed this week.

The repair work, being carried out by PennDot, will take place on over 40 state highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia Counties, the agency announced Friday. In order to work on deteriorated pavement, travel lanes will be restricted, and the agency advises drivers to slow down in work areas.

This year, PennDot has used over 799 tons of asphalt for pothole repairs in the five-county Philadelphia region since January. The agency uses over 20,000 tons of asphalt to repair potholes each year.

Potholes can be caused by precipitation and freezing temperatures, Chelsea Lacey-Mabe, a PennDot spokesperson told The Inquirer in 2019. When moisture seeps into cracks in the road and then freezes, that expansion of water can provoke movement of the gravel. As cars drive over that area, the surface of the road can crumble.

Last year, PennDot repaired or replaced 119 bridges and improved 571 miles of road in the five-county Philadelphia region. Because of the mild winter, the agency had more money left over from its winter budget for additional road repairs on top of its already scheduled maintenance projects. In March 2023, the agency had spent $9,167,519 of its $26 million that was allocated for the five-county area of Philadelphia for that winter season.

How to report a pothole

In Philadelphia, potholes can be reported by calling 311 or submitting an online form to the city. Once the service request has been submitted, progress on the issue can be tracked online by using a service request number.

Potholes and other road condition issues on state roads can be reported to PennDot by calling 1-800-FIX-ROAD or filling out a form online at the agency’s website.

Where repair work will take place

Philadelphia County

  1. I-95 and associated ramps

  2. I-76 (Schuylkill Expressway) and associated ramps

  3. I-676 (Vine Street Expressway) and associated ramps

  4. Route 63 (Woodhaven Road) and associated ramps

Montgomery County

  1. U.S. 202 and associated ramps in Upper Merion and Bridgeport

  2. U.S. 422 and associated ramps in Upper Merion, Lower Pottsgrove, Limerick, Upper Providence, and Lower Providence

  3. Route 100 in Pottstown Borough, Upper Pottsgrove, and Douglas

Delaware County

  1. U.S. 1 (Media Bypass) in Marple, Upper Providence, and Middletown

  2. U.S. 202 (Wilmington Pike) in Chadds Ford and Concord

  3. U.S. 322 (Conchester Highway) in Concord, Bethel, and Upper Chichester

  4. Route 3 (West Chester Pike) in Upper Darby

  5. Route 252 (Providence Road) in Media

  6. Route 291 (Industrial Highway) in Ridley and Tinicum

  7. Route 352 (Middletown Road) in Middletown, Brookhaven and Parkside

  8. Chelsea Road in Bethel and Upper Chichester

  9. Baltimore Pike in Media

  10. Bishop Avenue in Springfield.

  11. Bryn Mawr Avenue in Radnor

  12. Haverford Avenue in Haverford

  13. Karakung Drive in Haverford

  14. Concord Road in Concord and Aston

  15. Duttonmill Road in Aston, Middletown, and Brookhaven

  16. Orange Street in Media

  17. Garnettmine Road in Bethel

Bucks County

  1. Route 611 (Easton Road) in Plumstead and Bedminster

  2. Bristol Road in Warrington and Warminster

  3. Butler Avenue in New Britain Township, Chalfont, and Doylestown

  4. Easton Road in Plumstead

  5. Kellers Church Road in Plumstead and Bedminster

  6. Mearns Road in Warwick and Warminster

  7. Street Road in Warrington

Chester County

  1. U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) in New Garden and Kennett

  2. U.S. 30 (Coatesville-Downingtown Bypass) in Sadsbury, Valley, Caln, and East Caln

  3. U.S. 30 (Lancaster Avenue) in East Whiteland and Easttown

  4. U.S. 322 (Downingtown Pike) in East Brandywine, West Brandywine, and Caln

  5. Route 10 (Octorara Trail/Compass Road) in West Sadsbury and Caln

  6. Route 23 (Ridge Road) in East Vincent and East Coventry

  7. Route 41 (Gap Newport Pike) in Londonderry

  8. Route 724 (Schuylkill Road) in East Vincent and East Coventry

  9. Boot Road in East Goshen, West Goshen, and West Whiteland

  10. Corby Road in Penn

  11. Old Eagle School Road in Tredyffrin

  12. Springton Road in West Brandywine and Wallace