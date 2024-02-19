Sick of hitting potholes? More than 40 Pa. highways will get repairs this week.

Potholes in the Philadelphia region are getting fixed this week.

The repair work, being carried out by PennDot, will take place on over 40 state highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia Counties, the agency announced Friday. In order to work on deteriorated pavement, travel lanes will be restricted, and the agency advises drivers to slow down in work areas.

This year, PennDot has used over 799 tons of asphalt for pothole repairs in the five-county Philadelphia region since January. The agency uses over 20,000 tons of asphalt to repair potholes each year.

Potholes can be caused by precipitation and freezing temperatures, Chelsea Lacey-Mabe, a PennDot spokesperson told The Inquirer in 2019. When moisture seeps into cracks in the road and then freezes, that expansion of water can provoke movement of the gravel. As cars drive over that area, the surface of the road can crumble.

Last year, PennDot repaired or replaced 119 bridges and improved 571 miles of road in the five-county Philadelphia region. Because of the mild winter, the agency had more money left over from its winter budget for additional road repairs on top of its already scheduled maintenance projects. In March 2023, the agency had spent $9,167,519 of its $26 million that was allocated for the five-county area of Philadelphia for that winter season.

How to report a pothole

In Philadelphia, potholes can be reported by calling 311 or submitting an online form to the city. Once the service request has been submitted, progress on the issue can be tracked online by using a service request number.

Potholes and other road condition issues on state roads can be reported to PennDot by calling 1-800-FIX-ROAD or filling out a form online at the agency’s website.

Where repair work will take place

Philadelphia County

I-95 and associated ramps I-76 (Schuylkill Expressway) and associated ramps I-676 (Vine Street Expressway) and associated ramps Route 63 (Woodhaven Road) and associated ramps

Montgomery County

U.S. 202 and associated ramps in Upper Merion and Bridgeport U.S. 422 and associated ramps in Upper Merion, Lower Pottsgrove, Limerick, Upper Providence, and Lower Providence Route 100 in Pottstown Borough, Upper Pottsgrove, and Douglas

Delaware County

U.S. 1 (Media Bypass) in Marple, Upper Providence, and Middletown U.S. 202 (Wilmington Pike) in Chadds Ford and Concord U.S. 322 (Conchester Highway) in Concord, Bethel, and Upper Chichester Route 3 (West Chester Pike) in Upper Darby Route 252 (Providence Road) in Media Route 291 (Industrial Highway) in Ridley and Tinicum Route 352 (Middletown Road) in Middletown, Brookhaven and Parkside Chelsea Road in Bethel and Upper Chichester Baltimore Pike in Media Bishop Avenue in Springfield. Bryn Mawr Avenue in Radnor Haverford Avenue in Haverford Karakung Drive in Haverford Concord Road in Concord and Aston Duttonmill Road in Aston, Middletown, and Brookhaven Orange Street in Media Garnettmine Road in Bethel

Bucks County

Route 611 (Easton Road) in Plumstead and Bedminster Bristol Road in Warrington and Warminster Butler Avenue in New Britain Township, Chalfont, and Doylestown Easton Road in Plumstead Kellers Church Road in Plumstead and Bedminster Mearns Road in Warwick and Warminster Street Road in Warrington

Chester County