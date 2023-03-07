Philly’s mild winter means PennDOT has more money to fix city potholes

Avoiding potholes is a skill that Philadelphians work hard to master. But this year, your tires might be spared. PennDOT is repairing potholes about a month and a half ahead of schedule due to a budget surplus that will let them fix more rim busters.

This winter hasn’t been particularly tumultuous, with experts placing it in the top 5 warmest winters in Philly. While that might not be great news for blooming Cherry Blossoms, it has made a positive impact on how PennDOT can allocate its budget.

Out of the $26 million designated for the 2022-2023 winter season, District 6 (Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia) has spent only $9,167,519, according to PennDOT representative Robyn Briggs. This leaves additional room for the Department of Transportation to perform more patching, shoulder cutting, crack sealing, drainage work, bridgework, and seal coating on top of the scheduled maintenance for this year.

“This does not equal better-repairing materials,” said PennDOT representative, Brad Rudolph. But it does mean they will be able to perform maintenance in more locations. PennDot estimates over 20,000 tons of asphalt is used for patching up potholes every year.

Earlier this month, repairs were announced for 47 state highways spanning District 6. Fourteen of them are in Philly, including the Roosevelt Boulevard, City Avenue, Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Kelly Drive, and Aramingo Avenue. The repairs are set to begin this week.

In the meantime, here is what you can do to avoid pothole damage or report it:

How to minimize pothole damage?

AAA roadside assistance responded to nearly 12,000 member calls for flat tires in the Philadelphia region between January and February, according to AAA representative Jana Tidwell — a reality that can quickly become pricy with repairs costing an average of $600.

“At least 1 in 10 cars we check at the AAA Columbus Boulevard location has been damaged by a pothole,” said Rick Santiago. Here are his tips for navigating bumpy roads:

Beware of Puddles: “Puddles are often potholes in disguise — avoid them.” Slow down: The faster you go, the less likely you are to notice a pothole when you see it. If you’re going too fast, Santiago said, people run the risk of blowing their tire after hitting a pothole. Increase the following distance: Not getting too close to other cars will let you see any potholes that might be hidden by the car in front of you. Check your tires: Check that your tread is still visible and has grip, and that the tires are properly inflated. Take Care of Your Spare: According to Santiago, some manufacturers aren’t providing spare tires. Make sure you have a replacement in case of an emergency. Don’t ignore noises and vibrations: Hitting a pothole can cause quite a havoc on your wheel and brakes. If you hear any noises, Santiago recommends getting it inspected as soon as possible.

Report a pothole

If there is a pothole in your area or on a road you drive by often, report it by calling 1-800-349-7623 or submit a concern online at penndot.pa.gov.