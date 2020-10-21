Next, there’s a good chance lawmakers will pass a new stimulus bill before the end of the year. Most experts expect Washington will eventually provide new stimulus funds, although the timing is unclear. The Senate is currently considering a scaled-down stimulus initiative that includes a stand-alone PPP bill. House leaders remain in tense negotiations with the Trump administration over its details. Even though it’s likely that another stimulus round will offer more support to those businesses still in need, the proposals all include changes in the forgiveness provisions for companies receiving up to as much as $2 million in loans. Considering that any one of these bills could create substantial changes in the forgiveness process, it makes sense to stand by for a while and see how things unfold.