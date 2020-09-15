Why? Let’s say your revenues and profits this year are close to last year and you received a $100,000 PPP loan which you will seek to have forgiven with $100,000 of payroll and other eligible expenses. That’s great, except those $100,000 of expenses won’t be deductible. Which means you’ll have an extra $100,000 of income this year that you didn’t have last year. And if you haven’t upped your tax payments, you could be paying in far less than you owe.