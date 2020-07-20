But already having that equipment in place won’t necessarily protect larger breweries. “Your larger craft brewery relies very heavily on distribution and the sale of kegs to bars,” said Farber. “It can then be very difficult to rely on the single-serving, small package distribution model that the pandemic has warranted.” And because larger breweries use equipment typically meant for a much larger output, Farber also thinks it’s more difficult for them to get creative with new brews in the same way small breweries can.