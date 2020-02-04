The nonprofit Public Health Management Corp. has added the Center for Autism to its roster of subsidiaries that provided public-health and social services in the Philadelphia region.
The Center for Autism, which is based in Northeast Philadelphia and has an administrative office in Blue Bell, bills itself as the nation’s oldest autism treatment center and one of the first clinics exclusively to treat autism.
Philadelphia-based PHMC said the autism center, which was founded in 1955, will operate as part of its community mental health division, which includes school and community-based behavior health services.
According to its tax return for the year ended June 30, 2018, the Center for Autism had an operating loss of $1.8 million on revenue of $14.2 million. The form listed 316 employees.
PHMC said it employs more than 3,000. A consolidated revenue figure for PHMC was not available because the organization operates through many subsidiaries, most of which file their own 990 tax forms.