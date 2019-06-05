The island’s colleges graduate 1,000 new engineers a year, and those who want to stay value biotech jobs. Laboy says they proved their loyalty when they kept coming to work after the 2017 hurricanes knocked out power and other public services to the island and killed 3,000. He said senior officers of several of the largest U.S. pharma companies visited the island “under the radar to meet personally the heroes that made sure their operations continued to stand up and deliver drugs to their different markets.”