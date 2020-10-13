Radial, the eCommerce behemoth, is hiring nearly 2,000 part-time workers to staff its warehouse fulfillment centers in Easton Pa. and Burlington N.J., the company announced Tuesday.
The King of Prussia-headquartered company is expecting 66% of American consumers to shop online this year. The thousands of new temporary workers are needed to help pack and ship an unprecedented surge of holiday orders. eCommerce has exploded in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Radial provides fulfillment for dozens of major brands that include Aeropostale, Dick’s Sporting Goods, DSW Shoes, Spanx, Urban Outfitters and Zara, according to its website.
Some of the temporary jobs Radial is hiring for may become full-time permanent positions after the holiday season, the company said. Part-time wages range from $14.50 and $15.50 depending on shift schedule. Seasonal hires will have the opportunity to earn double time for all hours worked over 40 hours per week during certain weeks.
The company said it is taking aggressive steps to prevent transmission of the COVID-19 virus at its facilities. All workers are subject to an “automated temperature thermal screening” before entering any Radial facility and required to wear masks. Radial is also using “Instant-Trace” badges to train new hires on social distancing.
Radial was formerly known as eBay Enterprise before it was spun off in 2017 and purchased for $820 million by the Belgian Post Group, the Belgian postal service also known as bpost. Radial has been called Amazon’s largest fulfillment order competitor.
Radial will hold a job fair on Thursday, Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 4200 E. Braden Blvd. in Easton. Interested candidates can also apply online.
Applicants interested in jobs at Radial’s Burlington facility can visit www.radial.com/jobs/seasonal-workforce for more information.