Investors seem to have lost patience with Entercom, which acquired the former CBS Radio empire in 2017 with plans to create a national radio juggernaut of news and sports. But the combined Entercom/CBS Radio has repeatedly run into problems merging the two radio companies in a difficult business environment for legacy media platforms. At the time the deal was announced in early 2017, Entercom’s stock traded between $15 and $16 a share.