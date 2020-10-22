In normal years, about 30% of the Reading Terminal Market’s customers are tourists. The 128-year-old farmers market is one of the city’s biggest draws for out-of-towners.
With scores of conventions and events canceled in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, those visitors have disappeared. The dire business climate sparked the non-profit organization that runs the market to beg for donations. Two weeks ago, it launched a GoFundMe effort online to “keep the lights on and power the building, keep the ventilation systems working, support the frequent cleaning and disinfecting.”
In two weeks, the Reading Terminal Market collected only half of the requested $250,000.
On Friday afternoon, Penn National Gaming, the operator of casinos and racetracks stepped in to say it would help raise the difference.
“We are proud to support this historic institution, one of America’s largest and oldest public markets,” said Jay Snowden, President and CEO of Penn National Gaming. “When Dave Portnoy first suggested the idea, we jumped at the chance to work together to help save this beloved icon in the heart of Philadelphia.”
Portnoy is the founder of the blog Barstool Sports, in which Penn National owns a 36% share. Portnoy’s company recently launched Barstool Sportsbook, an online betting app.
“For those making a first-time deposit of $100 plus into an account on the recently launched Barstool Sportsbook app, Penn National will match the deposit with a $100 donation to the Reading Terminal Market until it hits its GoFundMe goal of $250K,” according to a Penn National statement.
The “fundraising effort” is expected to conclude at finish of tonights Eagles-Giants matchup.
This is a developing story.