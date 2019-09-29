Talk about risk. Investors are taking on boatloads of it when they shell out U.S. dollars for cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin and ether. Crypto prices have surged over the last several years as they have captured the imagination of global speculators. If you bought crypto a few years ago and held on to it, you are sitting pretty today. But these currencies have no underlying value, at least not here in the U.S., and their prices ultimately will reflect that. We don’t know when crypto-owners will figure this out. When they do, watch out below.