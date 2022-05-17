Republic First Bancorp chief executive Vernon Hill on Tuesday asked a federal judge to give him back his additional post as the bank’s board chairman which he lost last week amid a boardroom struggle.

The request, which is scheduled to get a court hearing at 5:30 pm Tuesday, seeks to reverse the board revolt that propelled Hill’s predecessor, Harry Madonna, into the chairman’s post five days ago. Madonna became chairman after Hill ally Theodore Flocco died on May 10, giving Hill’s opponents a board majority. That faction acted to depose Hill as chairman on May 13.

In the filing, Hill also asked Federal Judge Paul Diamond to effectively prevent Madonna and his allies from replacing Hill as chief executive at meetings scheduled for Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Hill noted in the complaint that the board faction opposing him includes a group headed by onetime Hill ally George Norcross, which has recommended replacing Hill as CEO with former TD Bank executive Greg Barca.

The dissidents say Hill has been opening too many branches, and that the bank should cut costs and boost profits.

Hill’s complaint alleged the insurgents have “waged a campaign to seize control” of the bank, using “self-interested machinations” that would enable them to sell the bank or bring in new investors on terms that Hill alleges would mostly benefit themselves.

A spokesman for the Madonna faction had no immediate comment on the complaint.

Hill’s complaint claims Madonna and his allies have “kneecapped” management and board at First Republic, and “hijacked” the board after Flocco’s death by claiming to meet without proper authority or enough board members present. The complaint also accuses the rival board faction of “unfounded and knowingly false” accusations against Hill and his allies.

The complaint also asked Judge Diamond court to appoint a “neutral custodian” under Pennsylvania law to oversee the bank’s business, given the board’s recent “deadlock” between the Hill and Madonna factions.

Hill and his surviving board allies, accountant Barry Spevak and advertising executive Brian Tierney, asked Judge Diamond to prevent Madonna and his board supporters -- Andrew B. Cohen, a hedge fund investor; Lisa Jacobs, a Philadelphia lawyer whose clients include Madonna; and Harris Wildstein, a New Jersey businessman who co-founded the bank with Madonna in 1988 -- from making any changes to the board of Republic’s subsidiary, Republic Bank, or from contacting employees as if they spoke for the bank.

The complaint pressed Judge Diamond to block the group from attempting any board business until there are eight directors again, after Flocco’s seat is filled in contested elections expected later this year.

Hill added that Madonna has “a powerful incentive” to sell the company because his employment contract will pay him a million-dollar, change-in-control bonus if the bank is sold.

Hill also notes in the complaint that the group of board members Madonna heads has “made common cause” with dissident investors, including Driver Management Co., a hedge fund that pushes banks to cut costs and boost profits, as well as Norcross’s group, which has been buying up Republic shares.