In response to a major upset to Ulta, Rudolph said, the company sent employees into stores to study a flood of product samplings — assessing color, shimmer, opacity — that they then digitally replicated and uploaded to a virtual try-on system over seven weeks. Online, customers can scroll through an array of various brands’ makeup, tapping to apply anything from dusty brown eye shadow to bright pink lipstick. Another quick tap of a button wipes the face clean.