Black Friday, the traditional busiest shopping day of the year, came off more peacefully this year as public health officials advised households to stay at home as much as possible and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention categorized holiday shopping in crowded stores as a “higher risk” activity. A growing number of U.S. consumers has also declined to wake up before the sun, wait in the cold, and push through crowds to capitalize on deep discounts. Online shopping continued to rise this holiday season as more people stayed at home to make their purchases, retail analysts said.