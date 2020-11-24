Forgot to buy celery for the stuffing? Need to cash a check? Every year, Thanksgiving affects operating hours at supermarkets, pharmacies, banks, and beyond. And this year, amid the pandemic, a few additional nationwide outlets, like Target and Walmart, announced they’ll be closed for the holiday.
Here’s what’s open and closed on Thursday, November 26 across the Philadelphia region.
Note: Due to rising COVID-19 rates, the following are closed through the New Year: In Philadelphia, all indoor entertainment venues (including museums, bowling alleys, movie theaters, music venues, and arcades), libraries, and gyms. Indoor dining is prohibited. And this year’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is cancelled. For more information on Philadelphia’s coronavirus guidelines, click here.
Some grocery stores are open on Thanksgiving, with most operating under modified hours.
✅ The Art Museum area location is open from 12 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the South Street Whole Foods is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. For holiday hours at other Whole Foods locations, visit wholefoodsmarket.com/stores.
✅ Many locations are open, but hours vary by location. In the region, most are open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., including the following locations: 1001 South St., 309 S. 5th St., 1400 E. Passyunk, 29 Snyder Ave., and 5927 Ridge Ave. Check your local store for hours.
✅ Giant stores are open. In Philadelphia, the following Giant Heirloom Markets are open from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.: 3401 Chestnut St., 2303 Bainbridge St., and 1004 N. 2nd St. Check your local store for hours.
✅ Sprouts in Philadelphia is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
❌ All locations are closed on Thanksgiving.
❌ All locations are closed on Thanksgiving.
❌ The market is also closed.
❌ All USPS locations are closed on Thanksgiving.
❌ There will be no UPS, FedEx, or DHL pickup or delivery service (excluding UPS Express Critical and FedEx Custom Critical).
❌ Most banks are closed on Thanksgiving.
✅ All of SEPTA, including Regional Rail, buses, trolley lines, Market-Frankford and Broad Street lines, and the Norristown High Speed Line, will operate on a Sunday schedule. For more details on SEPTA schedules, visit septa.org/events/thanksgiving-service-2020.html.
✅ PATCO will operate on a special holiday schedule but has not yet released details. For the latest scheduling updates, check ridepatco.org/schedules/schedules.asp.
✅ Many stores will be open. Pharmacies at some, but not all, locations will be open. To find out the holiday hours at your local CVS pharmacy, visit cvs.com/store-locator/landing.
✅ Most stores and pharmacies will be open. For holiday hours at your local Rite Aid, visit riteaid.com/locations/search.html.
✅ Most Walgreens store locations will operate under regular hours, but most of the pharmacies will be closed. For hours at your local Walgreens, visit walgreens.com/storelocator/find.jsp.
❌ There is no trash and recycling pickup on Thanksgiving in Philadelphia. Trash and recycling collection will be one day behind schedule for the remainder of the week, and residents should set their trash out accordingly.
❌ All stores are closed on Thanksgiving Day.
❌ All stores are closed on Thanksgiving Day.
❌ All stores are closed on Thanksgiving Day.
❌ All stores are closed on Thanksgiving Day.
❌ The Shops at Liberty Place, Fashion District Philadelphia, Philadelphia Mills, Macy’s, and King of Prussia are closed.
✅ Christmas Village and the Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For smaller local retail outlets, call the store to find out about holiday hours.