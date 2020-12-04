Center City may find a new focus as a residential hub. The supermarket and groceries, which are bright spots, are betting on it. Aldi, the discount grocer, is opening an outlet at Broad and Fairmount soon and will be a tenant in an apartment complex at 22nd and Washington, according to the JLL report. Giant is finishing its mammoth flagship at the Riverwalk project at 23rd and Arch while also building a fourth Heirloom Market at 2nd and South Streets.