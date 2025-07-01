40,000-square-foot PGA Tour Superstore opening in Cherry Hill

The PGA Tour Superstore is teeing up a fall opening for its first outpost in South Jersey.

The golf, tennis and pickleball retailer plans to debut a store in Garden State Pavilions in Cherry Hill, taking over the former Gabe’s space.

While a date for the debut has not been set, the new store is slated to open in October. It will span 39,610 square feet.

Located at 2232 Route 70 West, it will feature six practice and play hitting bays, four state-of-the-art hitting bays, and a more than 1,500-square-foot indoor putting green.

In addition, the PGA Tour Superstore will offer club fittings, lessons, and instruction, as well as club repair and regripping.

It will sell a wide selection of goods. Other PGA Tour Superstores, for example, sell gear such as golf clubs, balls, and shoes, as well as men’s, women’s and children’s apparel, and golf technology like rangefinders and simulators.

The retailer also sells tennis and pickleball equipment.

“Cherry Hill is a family-oriented community with a strong passion for sports and outdoor recreation,” Jill Thomas, PGA TOUR Superstore’s chief marketing officer, said in a statement. “We’re proud to open our first store in South Jersey and bring our immersive retail experience to golfers of all ages and skill levels.”

PGA Tour Superstore has over 70 stores nationwide, including one in Plymouth Meeting. It has two stores in North Jersey, in East Hanover and Paramus.

The PGA Tour Superstore will be the latest addition to the experiential sports and retail scene in Cherry Hill. Last week, TruGolf Links Franchising announced plans to open a 6,045-square-foot flagship storefront by the end of the year at the Plaza at Cherry Hill on Route 38.

And next year, a Dick’s House of Sport will open at the Cherry Hill Mall in the space formerly occupied by office tower One Cherry Hill. When it debuts, the roughly 120,000-square-foot concept will have a climbing wall, golf simulators, a running track, and batting and soccer cages.