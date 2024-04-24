These Express stores in the Philadelphia region are closing

Express is set to close several Philadelphia-area stores in the coming months.

The news comes as the Ohio-based clothier enters Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings and prepares for a potential sale to a group that is led by WHP Global and includes the mall holders Simon Property Group and Brookfield Properties.

Closing sales began on Tuesday at more than 100 locations of Express; its men store, Bonobos; and its comfort-focused brand, UpWest, including at the following Philly-area stores:

Express at the Deptford Mall: 1750 Deptford Center Rd., Deptford, N.J. Express Edit in Center City: 1521 Walnut St., Philadelphia Express Factory Outlet at the Fashion District Philadelphia; 901 Market St., Philadelphia Express Factory Outlet in Moorestown: 400 West Route 38 Moorestown, N.J. Bonobos in Center City: 1519 Walnut St., Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Business Journal reported that the Oxford Valley Mall location in Langhorne would also close, though it was not included in an initial list of Express closures from A & G Real Estate Partners.

Other stores will continue to operate as usual, according to Express. In the Philadelphia region, Express stores that have not been included on the to-close list: Cherry Hill Mall, Gloucester Premium Outlets, King of Prussia Mall, Philadelphia Mills, Philadelphia Premium Outlets, and the Willow Grove Mall.

“Express has a strong portfolio of brands and a premier omni-channel platform,” chief executive officer Stewart Glendinning said in a statement. “Our top priority remains providing our customers with the contemporary styles and value they expect from us.”

Customers can still place online orders online, make returns, and use gift cards and store credits, according to the company, though gift cards are no longer being sold. Customers earning or redeeming rewards via the Express Insider program should not expect any changes either.

Express and its subsidiaries filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Monday in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware to facilitate the sales process with the consortium led by WHP Global, which is in the process of resurrecting Toys “R” Us.

Express operates about 600 stores in the U.S. and Puerto Rico, and employs 9,300 employees, 2,800 of whom are full-time, according to court documents.