Inventory still comes wrapped in packaging, though the couple said they do not ship customers’ orders in plastic and are working with vendors willing to minimize the amount of material headed for the garbage pail. As of late December, with the store’s online sales already at 10% and growing during the holiday season, Rodia was researching carbon-neutral shipping, in which companies find the most effective travel routes, package merchandise sustainably, and buy carbon offsets, or donate to an eco-minded project or organization that counteracts the carbon footprint from transportation.