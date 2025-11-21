Sloomoo Institute, an immersive slime playground, is one of King of Prussia Mall’s new stores this holiday season

At the King of Prussia Mall, you can add some slime (the fun kind) to your holiday shopping experience this year.

Fresh off the opening of the first-ever Netflix House, the Montgomery County mall this week welcomed the Sloomoo Institute’s first Philly-area location. The sensory slime experience’s latest outpost is called a Sloomoo MiniMoo, and it’s a scaled-down, 3,000-square-foot version of its flagship stores.

For between $24 and $26 a person, King of Prussia Sloomoo customers can design their own slime, choosing from different textures, colors, scents, and charms. They can also smush slime onto the wall, send it flying through the air with a slingshot, go elbow-deep in vats of slime, and take slime-making classes.

Guests can also browse slime toys and other squishy, sensory gifts at the Sloomoo retail store, no ticket required.

“King of Prussia is a playground for families,” co-founder Sara Schiller said in a statement, “and we’re bringing a world of slime designed to spark curiosity and pure, unfiltered joy.”

Sloomoo Institute was founded by Schiller and her friend Karen Robinovitz, who had rediscovered slime as a way to feel joy again after personal losses and hardships.

They opened their first location in New York in 2019, went viral on TikTok during the pandemic, and then expanded nationwide, opening outposts in Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, and Los Angeles. A Sloomoo MiniMoo also recently opened in Boston.

Earlier this year, the founders told CNBC that Sloomoo brings in as much as $4.3 million a month in revenue from ticket sales alone.

At King of Prussia, Sloomoo MiniMoo welcomed its first customers last weekend, but will celebrate its grand opening this Saturday, when the first 200 ticketed customers will receive a complimentary hot chocolate and “limited-edition Philly Cheesesteak-themed slime,” according to company officials. The first 100 guests on Saturday will get a bag charm.

Sloomoo is located next to H&M on the upper level of the Plaza by Eataly, the mall’s new Italian culinary experience.

Other new stores, restaurants, and experiences at the King of Prussia Mall

While some other Philly-area malls have struggled or died — and others are trying to reinvent themselves — King of Prussia Mall seems to be thriving.

Aside from Sloomoo, the mall has welcomed several other new stores, restaurants, and interactive experiences since August. A few retailers, including Lululemon, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Mejuri, have also expanded or relocated.

As holiday shopping season kicks into high gear, customers can check out the following new additions:

Stores coming soon to the King of Prussia Mall

If you’re doing holiday shopping later in the season, or taking a trip to the mall between Christmas and New Year’s, you might be able to visit the following stores. All of them are set to open their first Philadelphia-area locations this December:

In early 2026, Adidas and Columbia Sportswear are set to open stores in the King of Prussia Mall. Exact locations for those stores have yet to be announced.

Looking even farther ahead, Level99 is set to open a 46,000-square-foot live social-gaming venue on the ground floor of the former JCPenney in 2027.