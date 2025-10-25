King of Prussia Mall is getting a real-life gaming venue with a bar-restaurant

Another experiential retail concept is coming to the region. This time it’s a live social-gaming venue at the King of Prussia Mall.

Massachusetts-based Level99 announced this week that it plans to bring its next “sprawling adult playground” to the Montgomery County shopping destination in 2027. The move marks the company’s first foray into the Philadelphia market.

The 46,000-square-foot venue will include 50 “life-size mini games” geared toward adults, according to a news release, and a full-service restaurant and bar serving local craft beer.

“Level99 goes beyond your conventional entertainment venue — it’s a place to play, explore, and actively connect,” Matthew DuPlessie, founder and CEO of Level99, said in a statement.

The venue is moving into the ground floor of the former JCPenney, which closed in 2017.

It will be across the mall from the 100,000-square-foot Netflix House. The immersive experience for fans of the streaming service’s shows is set to open Nov. 12 in the former Lord & Taylor department store.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Level99 to King of Prussia, further elevating our commitment to delivering dynamic, experience-driven destinations,” Mark Silvestri, president of development for mall owner Simon Property Group, said in a statement. ”This innovative concept brings a new layer of interactive entertainment to King of Prussia and is a perfect complement to our growing lineup of immersive offerings.”

As more consumers shop online, experiential retail has transformed malls nationwide, helping complexes fill empty spaces and attract new customers.

In the Philadelphia region, Cherry Hill Mall is set to open a Dick’s House of Sport next year. The 120,000-square-foot space will include a climbing wall, golf simulators, a running track, and batting and soccer cages.

At the Moorestown Mall, an empty department store is set to be filled by a massive entertainment center with axe-throwing and go-karts.

In Center City, the Fashion District’s owners are considering adding more experiential retail after the success of nearby spots like Puttshack mini golf and F1 Arcade.

And along with the forthcoming Netflix House, the King of Prussia Mall recently opened the Philadelphia area’s first Eataly, a 21,000-square-food Italian-centric marketplace and wine shop.

Level99 has been riding this experiential retail wave, opening its flagship location in 2021 at the Natick Mall in suburban Boston. The company opened another location in Providence, R.I., in January 2024, then added a third this summer in the Washington suburb of Tysons, Va. It has projects under construction in Hartford, Conn. and at Disney Springs in Orlando.

At existing Level99 locations, pricing starts at $29.99 per person for two hours of play, according to its website. Prices increase on weekends and holidays, and if a customer wants more time.

Level99 is supported by Act III Holdings, a $1.5 billion private-equity investment firm led by Panera Bread cofounder and Cava chairman Ron Shaich. Last month, Act III executives announced a $50 million commitment to the chain’s expansion into new markets, including Philadelphia.

Unlike some other Philly-area malls, King of Prussia is thriving, with more than 450 stores occupying 2.9 million square feet of retail space.