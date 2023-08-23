Where to get 60% off Le Creuset cookware in Philadelphia this fall

Le Creuset, the cookware company known for its colorful and expensive dutch ovens, is bringing highly discounted items to the Philadelphia area in October.

The company’s first “Factory to Table” sale in the Northeast United States will take place at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center at Oaks from Oct. 26 to 29.

The first three days of the sale are sold out, but tickets are still available for $10 for the Sunday date.

“Our Le Creuset fan base is an important part of these events, but we always want new cooking enthusiasts to discover the brand and fall in love with our cookware,” retail marketing specialist for Le Creuset, Cody Stockton, said via email.

The sale will include items from 40% up to 60% off the regular retail price, and products will include cast iron and stoneware cookware as well as tools and accessories. There will also be limited-edition colors and rare shapes and styles not typically found in the U.S. Although the company is also hosting a factory sale online, the in-person sale will have more limited quantity pieces and specialty shapes.

Le Creuset began producing its colorful cookware in 1925, after two Belgians combined their knowledge of enameling and casting. The signature enameled cast iron is still manufactured in Fresnoy-le-Grand, France, although the U.S. is the company’s leading market throughout the world. A round dutch oven from the company sells online for $260 to $625 depending on size.

“During the pandemic, the popularity of cooking at home brought new fans to the brand,” Stockton said.

The nearly 100-year-old company hosted its first sale of this kind in 2016 in Charleston, S.C., and now the sale events pop up in different locations. Next month, Le Creuset will host another factory sale in Minneapolis. Tickets have already sold out.

A portion of ticket sales from the event is being donated to Meals on Wheels America, an organization dedicated to addressing isolation and hunger in seniors.