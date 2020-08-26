But she thinks there’s an even bigger explanation for American Blossom Linens’ spike in sales. Wischnia says that as the orders started to flow in, she got more emails and Facebook messages from customers saying they wanted to prioritize buying American-made products. “When we saw a shortage of personal protective equipment and heard that China had a lot of it in April, I think it got people thinking that maybe they don’t want to buy as many products made in China anymore,” she said.