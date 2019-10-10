Monetate, the Pennsylvania tech company that uses Artificial Intelligence to personalize online shopping for customers, announced Thursday that it is being acquired by Kibo, a Dallas-based competitor. The details of the deal were not disclosed.
The acquisition of Monetate represents a “big exit” for the Philly tech scene. Kibo is owned by Vista Equity Partners, a mammoth tech holding conglomerate which controls $50 billion in capital, including money that has been committed to their funds but not yet invested.
Monetate will continue to operate as an independent brand with its staff of 130 based in Conshohocken. The company, founded in 2008 by David Brussin and David Bookspan, previously raised about $46 million in funding. Its official headquarters were recently moved to New York City. It has additional offices in Palo Alto, Calif., and London, England.
Among Monetates’s largest clients are QVC, Timberland, Patagonia, and The North Face. It also serves J. Crew, Hot Topic and Waitrose, a chain of British supermarkets, among others.
Kibo, which employs about 265 people, provides cloud-based software for online commerce. In February, it acquired Certona, a recommendation engine that also uses AI to streamline ecommerce sales. Kibo’s client base includes about 600 business-to-business and consumer retailers and brands, according to the company.
“The opportunity to become part of a larger commerce platform with complementary products is exciting for both our clients and employees,” said Monetate CEO Stephen R. Collins.
Kibo said the acquisition of Monetate extends what Certona can accomplish and that there was little duplication in what the two companies do. Together, the firms provide a unifying vision for a fast-growing suite of products.
“Monetate brings some fantastic capabilities that will be a great benefit to our clients... site-wide A/B testing, content personalization, and their self-serve UI [user interface], just to name a few,” Kibo management said in a statement. “That said, we wouldn’t acquire a technology that didn’t have a proven user base.”
David Post, CEO of Kibo, will continue to lead the combined organization.