Simon Properties, the Indiana-based company that owns the main King of Prussia shopping complex and Philadelphia Mills in Northeast Philly, is joining Conshohocken-based Michael Rubin, who owns online-sports merchandise leader Fanatics, in a “digital value shopping” venture to boost store sales through online specials and discounts.
The website, ShopPremiumOutlets.com, has already attracted 14 million visitors since a beta version went online in March, according to Simon. The new portal would be managed by Rubin’s Rue Gilt Groupe — formed last year to combine Rubin’s Boston-based Rue La La high-end-retail discount service with member-shopping service Gilt, which Rubin bought from Saks Fifth Avenue owner Hudson’s Bay Co. as its sales declined.
The new group will employ around 900, including a Kentucky warehouse operation. At the time of its combination last year, Rue Gilt employed around 750 and claimed sales of around $1 billion.
Simon pledged to help market the venture to the customers at its hundreds of big stores. The companies said they would pool information on 35 million combined customers to target shoppers.
Rubin, a partner at the Philadelphia 76ers, founded the former GSI Commerce, which managed online sales for retailers competing with Amazon.com, and sold it to eBay in 2011 for $2.5 billion.
He is well known in Philadelphia for his advocacy of the Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill, who was freed from prison on parole violation charges after Rubin and other defenders hired a legal, investigative, and public relations team, and has gone on to help lead Reform Alliance, a criminal justice advocacy group. In 2017 Rubin bought the struggling Majestic sports-uniform factory near Easton, Pa.
Rubin’s companies have competed with mall chains like Simon and with online and media-based retailers like the West Chester-based Qurate Retail Group, owner of QVC and Zulily.
David Simon, chairman and CEO of Simon Group, called the seven-month ShopPremiumOutlet.com test “successful” in a statement and said the online sales specials complemented the company’s stores. “We believe online value shopping presents a tremendous business opportunity for Simon," he added.
Online “value shopping” is “a massive opportunity ready for the next disruptor,” added Rubin. He said Rue Gilt Group will use the partnership “to quickly surpass $1 billion in sales.”
“We are excited to partner with Simon on this innovative e-commerce property," said Mark McWeeny, CEO of Rue Gilt Groupe. “Our expertise in e-commerce, data-science, curation and customer experience was the foundation for this partnership.”