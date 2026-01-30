URBN’s Reclectic is moving from Philly to the suburbs

Reclectic, URBN’s discount store, is moving from one Philly-area mall to another.

The 40,000-square-foot site which opened in 2023 at the Franklin Mall (still widely known to locals by its former name, Franklin Mills) will relocate to a larger space in Willow Grove Park Mall next month. The move comes as Reclectic’s Franklin Mall lease nears its end and as the store has seen an “overwhelming increase in demand,” said Kevin Dorfmeyer, executive director of strategy, corporate development and Reclectic at URBN.

Reclectic sells items typically 50% to 60% off the ticket price and includes new, slightly damaged inventory, or items that have cycled through URBN’s clothing rental service, Nuuly. The store sells shoes, clothing, home furnishings and accessories.

The Franklin Mall location will close on Feb. 21, and the new site at Willow Grove Park Mall will open on Feb. 27.

The company is also looking to expand locations this year, said Dorfmeyer, who described the Franklin Mill store as “extremely successful.”

To date, URBN has opened Reclectic locations in North Carolina, Illinois, Texas, New York, and Arizona.

“We’re actively working on expansion into new metro regions across the U.S.,” said Dorfmeyer. “It’s too early to tell now where we’re headed, but, [we’re] looking to expand further.”

Shoppers are traveling upwards of 30 to 60 miles to visit Reclectic stores, Dorfmeyer said.

“Our customer loves the thrill of the hunt,” he said. “They’re coming to us to discover new brands, to experiment and play and, quite honestly, just to uncover the possibility with a new type of inventory that we offer in Reclectic.”

URBN, which was founded in Philadelphia, is the parent company of Anthropologie, Free People, and Urban Outfitters. The business launched Nuuly, a clothing rental subscription, in 2019.