You can get 60% off Anthropologie, Free People, and Urban Outfitters products at this new Philly store

Fashion-conscious bargain hunters now have a new place to shop and save.

Reclectic, a new concept store from Philly-based clothes and lifestyle retailer URBN, opened on Thursday at Philadelphia Mills mall. The company will use the 40,000-square-foot retail space to sell items that have cycled through their clothing rental program, Nuuly, as well as product samples and slightly damaged or new merchandise that hasn’t sold from other URBN brands, including Anthropologie, Free People, and Urban Outfitters.

“We’re seeing a greater willingness from our customers to try out pre-loved items or salvage pieces with minor damages,” Joanna Matthy, senior director at URBN and lead strategist behind Reclectic, said in a news release.

Items will be priced with discounts of up to 60%. The merchandise being sold “still has life in it but isn’t necessarily something we can sell in one of our typical channels,” said Matthy.

The store is taking over the space that held an Anthropologie pop-up furniture event earlier this summer. The pop-up, which also offered customers steep discounts, sold out within the first 24 hours before being replenished.

Reclectic will be open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

With this new concept, URBN is making a bet on the Gen Z “fervor for thrifting,” noted the news release. Gen Z represented over 40% of secondhand fashion consumers globally in 2021, according to NPR. And when they shop, they share their hauls on social media, where fashion trends emerge.

thredUP, an online consignment and thrift store, estimates that the country’s secondhand market, which was valued at $39 billion in 2022, will reach $70 billion by 2027, according to their recent annual report.

Although the items sold at Reclectic are expected to fluctuate, depending on inventory and seasonality, when the store opened on Thursday, the stock was split evenly between apparel from Nuuly, apparel from other URBN brands, and furniture, according to a company spokesperson.

Reclectic is the latest expansion for URBN, which has opened stores and inaugurated new initiatives in the last few years both online and in person. The online clothing rental brand, Nuuly, launched in 2019, and this June, URBN opened a new Doylestown location for its home and garden concept, Terrain.

URBN is also investing in the future of fashion design through an experimental new partnership with Drexel University. Earlier this month, the company launched an apprenticeship program that funds students’ tuition at Drexel while offering them an opportunity to work across the design teams at URBN brands.