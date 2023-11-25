On Small Business Saturday, ‘the backbone of our economy’ was celebrated in Philly and South Jersey

During 2022′s Small Business Saturday, parts of West Girard Avenue were disrupted by a repair project.

“It was horrible. You couldn’t walk along the street,” said Irene Council-Grant, owner of Platinum Fruit Creations on the 2700 block.

But this year “was a different story,” she said.

Small Business Saturday got off to a sunny start along West Girard in North Philadelphia, and elsewhere in the region, as local merchants welcomed busy sidewalks and pleasant weather.

According to a recent survey from Bankrate, more holiday shoppers would likely shop on Small Business Saturday than Black Friday this year.

That’s because 90% of all U.S. adults enjoy the experience of shopping small for at least one reason over shopping with large businesses, and 51% of U.S. adults feel the unique gift ideas offered by smaller merchants provide a better experience, according to the survey.

On Saturday, West Girard even hosted a visit by outgoing Mayor Jim Kenney, who described small businesses as “the backbone of our economy.” He also credited an increase in the number of local entrepreneurs, including women of color, with bringing fresh vitality to the West Girard corridor.

During a walking tour of the business district, Kenney — who leaves office in January — also did some shopping at Young’s Sneakers City on the 2700 block of Girard. He purchased a black track suit and called it “my next life’s clothing.”

Young Lee, who opened his store in 1984, said he has been able to weather the pandemic and inflation because the neighborhood “looks out for us.” The community and the customers are loyal also because “we carry things no other store has,” he said.

At Retro Rewind on the 2800 block of West Girard, Tia Whitfield said she saw a spike in customers on Black Friday as well as on Small Business Saturday. She opened the store earlier this year, after running her vintage clothing business as a pop-up and mobile operation since 2018.

Whitfield also said her plans to grow her customer base are on track.

Council-Grant launched Platinum Fruit Creations as a side hustle in 2006. It grew into a full-time job, and she opened her West Girard location last year. She said the businesses and the community there support one another.

”I wish I could do 50% off [sales], but my bottom line says no no no,” she said.

“We have bills, rent, taxes so we can’t really do discounts that big.”

Across the river, along West Main Street in Moorestown, owners and managers of independent retail shops like the Happy Hippo Toy Store, Navy Blue Home & Gifts, and Health Haven said connections with the local community are essential.

“We’ve been here for so long, we have second and third generations of people buying our toys,” said Maryellen DeMille, manager of the West Main Street Happy Hippo. The toy stores are downtown anchors in Haddonfield as well as Moorestown.

“People come in here for happy reasons. They want personal service. And I do know my stuff,” said DeMille.

Donna M. Wood has been on the bricks-and-mortar retail side of the wellness business since 1983, the last seven years on West Main Street. Loyal customers helped Health Haven survive the pandemic, said Wood — an owner who still offers personal, curbside pickup and offers a cup of tea to customers who seem weary.

Health Haven’s windows also offer space to display the artwork of local students.

“Running a small business is about relationships. I love what I do and people support me doing it,” said Wood.

At Navy Blue, now in its 12th year on West Main Street, proprietor Melissa McGrath said she keeps her vendors local as much as possible.

McGrath, who opened the store after a career in nursing, also cultivates relationships with customers. She loves that Navy Blue is something of a “drop-in place.” And like Wood, she said the marketing around Small Business Saturday seems to have faded but the rationale remains sound.

Online is fine but customers want to see, feel, and talk about the accessories Dorenda Kelly offers at DD’s. Her business was born as a kiosk and last August moved to a storefront at the Moorestown Mall.

Like her counterparts on West Main Street, and on West Girard in Philly, Kelly cultivates relationships with the community. Same goes for small retail establishments along Haddon Avenue in Collingswood, where a parade Saturday brought crowds to the shopping district.

“Managing a record store is almost like being a bartender,” said Steve Maygers, manager of Inner Groove, on Haddon. “Some people come in here and aren’t sure what they’re looking for, and I give them advice.”

Maygers supports the idea of Small Business Saturday “because it reminds people that we’re here,” he said.

A few doors west on Haddon, salesperson Asia Robinson was behind the counter at Ida’s Bookshop, which showcases the work of Black novelists, essayists, and poets.

Robinson credited Small Business Saturday with attracting people who might not otherwise come through the door.

“Selling books,” she said, “is a hands-on business.”