Federal agents descended Thursday on the Rittenhouse home of Richard Vague, the banking and securities secretary under Gov. Tom Wolf.
An FBI spokesperson said that investigators had arrived at the residence on the 1800 block of Delancey Street to conduct “court-authorized law enforcement activity.” She did not specify whether they were there to serve a search warrant or whether any arrests had been made.
Wolf nominated Vague for the cabinet post in February of last year.
Before that, he had made millions in the credit card industry and operates a venture capital business called Gabriel Investments which invests in Philadelphia-area software companies, among other ventures.
Vague is a generous donor to political candidate, supporting Democrats and Republicans alike, including U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey (R., Pa.) and former Democratic Pennsylvania Treasurer Joe Torsella.
Vague moved to Philadelphia in the early 2000s after building First USA Bank of Wilmington, Del. into one of the nation’s largest credit card issuers, with a special focus on automation, before the bank’s sale in 1997 to what is now JPMorgan Chase & Co.
At First USA, Vague pioneered affinity marketing, issuing credit cards for Southwest Airlines and hundreds of other companies. He then started an Internet bank, which he sold to a unit of U.K.-based Barclays Plc in 2004.
Vague bought the home at 1807 Delancey in 2001 for $2.3 million from prominent Philadelphia lawyer Martin Weinberg, a former mayoral candidate, records show.
After moving to Center City Philadelphia, he started an electricity retailing company, Energy Plus, which hired hundreds at its University City offices before Vague sold it to Princeton-based NRG Group for $190 million in 2011.
